Cavs to bring out mega-good luck charm for NBA lottery: Nick Gilbert

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the opening round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs Sunday. The final score was 105-101.

That was good news to Cavs owner Dan Gilbert….not just because his team won….but because of who was with him: his son Nick.

News of the @cavs death was greatly exaggerated. Making it more special was being there w/gritty Nick G. for the BIG WIN. In just 16 days we are counting on him bringing that same luck to the NBA lottery where he will rep us for the 5th time. Could he defy the odds once again?! pic.twitter.com/yaNFuPhC05 — Dan Gilbert (@cavsdan) April 29, 2018

Even better news for Cavs fans (and Dan) was the announcement that Nick will be on hand to represent the Cavs at the NBA lottery in two weeks.

Some background on Nick, 21: he was born with neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to form on nerve tissue. (The tumors are usually noncancerous.) He had major brain surgery back in February, and made a spectacular recovery.

Nick rose to fame (and into the hearts of Cavs fans everywhere) during the 2011 NBA Draft Lottery. He was the Cavs’ representative and good luck charm, sporting his thick-rimmed glasses and now-famous bow tie.

That night, when he was asked about his dad calling him a hero after battling all his health issues, Nick answered with, “What’s not to like?” which pretty much took off as his catchphrase.

He went on to bring good luck three more times after that. This will be Nick’s 5th appearance as the team’s rep.

And to answer his dad’s question, yes, Dan, we think that Nick can defy the odds once again!

You can read more about Nick, here.