Unsettled with chilly showers to start, but then a warming trend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - An aggressive thunderstorm line moving through Portage and Trumbull County on Friday night caused some damaging, gusty winds. Here is the preliminary report received by the Storm Prediction Center:

Chilly air will be back this weekend! A chance of flurries far east will also be possible early Sunday. We warm up significantly next week with temperatures finally topping 70°+ again!

Here's the hourly forecast through early afternoon:

Click here for the latest weather information from Fox 8