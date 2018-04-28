Temps dropping to near-freezing this evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Is the end of November or April? Temperatures sat in the low 40’s this afternoon. There is a slight chance of a wintry mix in the primary snow-belt through early Sunday. No accumulation expected. It’s going to be a cold one tonight! Temperatures will drop to around freezing. FREEZE WARNINGS and FROST ADVISORIES are posted for southern and southwestern Ohio. So far no alerts have been issued for our area.

Sunshine returns tomorrow and temperatures are still cool but warm up about 5-10 degrees from today with highs in the upper 40’s to low 50’s. Then we warm up significantly as we head into the 1st week of May. Temperatures finally topping 70°+ again! Unsettled weather as we head into the middle to end of the week. Stay tuned. Here’s your latest 8-day forecast: