Sunday will be chilly, but the sun will be shining

CLEVELAND - Is the end of November or April? Temperatures sat in the low 40’s for most of the area Saturday. It’s going to be a cold one tonight! Temperatures will drop to around freezing. FREEZE WARNINGS and FROST ADVISORIES are posted for southern and southwestern Ohio. So far no alerts have been issued for our area. There is a slight chance of snow showers in the primary snow-belt through early Sunday. No accumulation expected.

Sunshine returns tomorrow and temperatures are still cool but warm up about 5-10 degrees from today with highs in the upper 40’s to low 50’s. Then we warm up significantly as we head into the 1st week of May. Temperatures finally topping 70°+ again! Unsettled weather as we head into the middle to end of the week.