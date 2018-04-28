Segura, Cruz lead Mariners to 12-4 win over Indians

CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 28: Dee Gordon #9 of the Seattle Mariners scores during the fourth inning as catcher Roberto Perez #55 of the Cleveland Indians tries to make the tag at Progressive Field on April 28, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jean Segura hit a two-run homer and matched a career high with four RBIs, helping the Seattle Mariners rout the Cleveland Indians 12-4 on Saturday.

Nelson Cruz, Kyle Seager and Ryon Healy also connected in Seattle’s highest-scoring game of the season. Dee Gordon had two hits and scored three times, and Cruz finished with four hits.

Mike Leake (3-2) allowed four runs in six innings in his second victory against the Indians this season. The right-hander also beat Cleveland on April 1 in Seattle, allowing two runs in seven innings.

Carlos Carrasco (4-1) lost for the first time since Aug. 27, ending a streak of 10 straight winning decisions. The right-hander allowed five runs, four earned, in three innings.

Carrasco, who threw 64 pitches, had allowed a total of two earned runs in his previous three starts.

Yonder Alonso homered and drove in three runs for Cleveland, which has alternates wins and losses over its last six games.

Gordon led off the game with a single before Segura homered on a 2-0 pitch. Robinson Cano’s towering drive to right was caught on the warning track by Tyler Naquin, but Cruz drove a 1-0 pitch over the wall in center.

Seager added a two-run shot in Seattle’s five-run fourth, and Healy hit his first homer of the season in the ninth. Healy was activated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday after being sidelined by a sprained ankle.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: 1B Mike Napoli will have season-ending surgery Friday at the Cleveland Clinic to repair a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee. He got hurt playing for Triple-A Columbus. Napoli signed a minor league contract in spring training in hopes of being picked up by another team.

UP NEXT

Mariners LHP Marco Gonzalez (2-2, 4.37 ERA) takes on Indians RHP Josh Tomlin (0-3, 9.24 ERA) in the finale of the four-game series. Tomlin allowed a career high-tying four homers Tuesday in a 10-3 home loss to the Cubs.

