Seen on TV: 4/28/18

Posted 2:38 pm, April 28, 2018, by

Here are the web links for Saturday, April 28, 2018:

    • Click here to sign up for FOX 8 golf outing
    • Click here for info on the memorial screening of “Sax Man”
    • Click here for Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter Saturday Night Swing
    • Click here for the link to the photographer Andre Bernier mentioned
    • Click here to sign up for FOX 8 golf outing
    • Click here for more on Cleveland Chain Reaction
    • Click here to report internet and phone crime to the FBI
    • Click here for info on the Browns’  draft day party and parking restrictions
    • Click here for more on Celebrate FOX 8 Day
    • Click herefor more information on the fundraising efforts for the Lake Erie shipwreck excavation
    • Click here for Cleveland Browns 2018 schedule
    • Click here for shoe design competition information
    • Click here for the GoFundMe page for Tommy Smithberger
    • Click here for a link to the Heinen’s recipes featured during Kickin’ It With Kenny
    • Click here for Crispy Zucchini Steaks recipe
    • Click here for more information on the Cleveland Metroparks’ Explore You Park campaign
    • Click here for artist Igor Lipchanskiy’s Instagram page
    • Click here for FOX 8 investigation surrounding pet food
    • Click here for Aniya Memorial Fund
    • Click here to check Snow Day Calculator
    • Click here for Come Together: Gun Control Facebook group
    • Click here for Playhouse Square’s 2018-2019 KeyBank Broadway Series
    • Click here for more on Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter
    • Click here for city of Cleveland vehicle damage claims
    • Click here for more information on dog food pulled over concerns about euthanasia drug
    • Click here to find help for someone contemplating suicide
    • Click here to report a pothole to ODOT
    • Click here for information on St. Jude Dream Home 2018
    • Click here to check out “Hidden Gems” in Cleveland and to also submit your own idea
    • Click here for more on Schumacher Homes
    • Click here for more information on Beltone
    • Click here for Szarka Financial Planning and Investments
    • Click here for Cleveland unsolved crime tip line number
    • Click here to submit an entry for the flower bombing
    • Click here for the Cuyahoga County Animal Abuse Registry
    • Click here for more on how to help someone overcome heroin addiction
    • Click here to contribute to the Fox 8 Kids Art Gallery
    • Click here for more information on Mortach Financial
    • Click here for more on the FOX 8 app
    • Click here for more on FOX 8’s weather app
    • Click here for Dr. Marc