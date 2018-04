CLEVELAND — A portion of Interstate 71 South is closed because of a multi-vehicle accident.

Cleveland police say the freeway is shut down between the Innerbelt Bridge and 176.

A dispatcher with Cleveland police said a pickup truck struck a car, drove further down the road, then hit two other vehicles.

Further details, including whether or not anyone was injured, were not immediately released.

