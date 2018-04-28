Gene Simmons delivers boxed sets, personal time to fans at Rock Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- KISS co-founder Gene Simmons is making good on his word to personally deliver the world's largest boxed-set of all time to devoted fans.

It's part of his 50th Anniversary in Rock Tour, The Vault Experience.

The event happened at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at around 11:30 a.m. today.

Fans had the chance to chat with Simmons in an energized Q&A session, a news release said. The price for doing so, was $2,000.

Following songs and stories, each fan got the opportunity to meet Simmons one-on-one.

Vault Experience purchasers get the boxed set, an action figure and other various items.

For more information on the The Vault Experience, click here.