Dancing mailman caught on camera!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT NECHES, Texas - A mailman caught on camera.

Nope, it wasn't a case of someone throwing packages onto a porch or driveway, as we've seen with many recent videos of delivery workers treating packages with less than tender care.

In this particular doorbell video, the mailman is caught....dancing.

Barbara Hickey caught this smile-inducing video on her doorbell video system. Her mailman, Gary Shirley, is seen busting a move - complete with a few high kicks - before putting her mail in the box and waving goodbye.

Barbara says the video "made her day."

Us too!