Damion Ratley, of Texas A&M, is Browns 6th draft pick

ARLINGTON, TX – With their 6th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected wide receiver Damion Ratley from Texas A&M.

Ratley is a 6’3″, 190 lb. senior out of Yoakum, Texas.

He joins fellow Texas A&M alum Myles Garrett in Cleveland.

Ratley had this to say about his playing style, “I bring everything to the franchise. I can go deep. I can run a curl route. I have hands. I catch the ball away from my body. I can get off pressure. I faced it all year and my whole career in the SEC. I bring everything. I’m the type of guy who will do anything special teams wise. I’m good with playing special teams if they want me to. I can do anything you want me to so I think that I bring everything to the table.”

