Coast Guard searching for man who fell off boat in Sandusky Bay

SANDUSKY — Crews with the U.S. Guard are searching for a man who reportedly fell off his boat in Sandusky Bay Friday evening.

Witnesses saw a 12-foot, dark green boat driving itself in Sandusky Bay, about a half-mile offshore of Lions Park, a news release from the Coast Guard said.

The man aboard the boat reportedly fell off. He was not wearing a life jacket, officials said.

Crews from the Coast Guard have been searching for the man in boats and from the air. The Sandusky Fire Department is also assisting.

Rain and visibility impacted the search overnight, but the efforts resumed Saturday morning.

The water and air temperatures in the search area are in the low-40s, officials said.

Further details, including the man’s name, were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stick with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates as they become available.