Browns take WR Antonio Callaway in 4th round of NFL Draft

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Cleveland Browns traded up with the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and used the 105th overall pick, to select wide receiver Antonio Callaway from the University of Florida.

Friday night, Cleveland selected defensive end Chad Thomas with the 67th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

On Thursday night, the Browns took Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield with the first overall pick, then followed up with Ohio State corner Denzel Ward at No. 4. Both were at the team’s facility in Berea on Friday to speak with the media.

In the second round, Cleveland picked up Austin Corbett, offensive tackle from Nevada, and Nick Chubb, running back from Georgia.

