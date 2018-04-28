Browns select Genard Avery from Memphis in Round 5 of NFL Draft

ARLINGTON, TX – The Cleveland Browns have selected linebacker Genard Avery out of Memphis in the 5th round of the 2018 NFL draft.

In a conference call after the selection, Avery talked about getting his college degree in 3 and-a-half-years: “That was my main goal to get my degree before football. My mom was hard on me in school. She said if you do not have the grades, you cannot do this or that growing up. That is one thing my mom, she wanted me to do. I promised her that I was going to get my degree before this process. I ended up taking extra hours and doing what I had to do. I graduated in December. Now, I am here.”

