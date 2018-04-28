Baker Mayfield ‘can’t wait’ to play for the Browns

CLEVELAND — New Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is ready for his moment in Cleveland.

The No. 1 overall draft pick on Saturday tweeted a picture of himself staring out of a window overlooking First Energy Stadium.

“I can’t wait for Sunday’s here! Enjoying my first #businesstrip as a pro. I’m ready to step on to that field and get going @Browns!”

After months of debate, the Browns selected Mayfield, Oklahoma’s quarterback, with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft on Thursday.

Coming off a 0-16 season, the Browns are betting that Mayfield is a better player than USC’s Sam Darnold, Wyoming’s Josh Allen or UCLA’s Josh Rosen, a talented group regarded as the top QB class in years.

They’re also confident he won’t be a headache like Johnny Manziel, who fizzled out in two party-filled seasons with Cleveland.

More on Baker Mayfield, here.