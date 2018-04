Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The Cleveland Division of Police on Friday released video which it says shows a man being assaulted by a group of people.

It happened March 11 at around 1 a.m. outside of the Tequila Ranch bar on W. 6th St.

The victim's jaw was broken. A police report states he was robbed of his money and cellphone.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police Third District detectives at 216-623-5318.