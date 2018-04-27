× Thousands without power in Portage, Summit counties after storm

KENT, Ohio– A line of showers and thunderstorms moved across Northeast Ohio Friday evening.

The storms downed trees and power lines in parts of Portage and Summit counties. The National Weather Service reported wind gusts between 40 to 50 mph.

FirstEnergy estimates that more than 8,700 customers in Portage County, mostly in Kent, are without power. In Summit County, more than 3,700 are in the dark.

While the NWS did not issue any warning for the area, Kent State University sounded the tornado sirens on campus at 5:48 p.m. Its warning was cleared at 6:13 p.m.

According to Kent State, police received a call that a funnel cloud was sighted.