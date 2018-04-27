× Show Info: April 27, 2018

KB Confections

We’re kicking off Friday with something sweet from KB Confections!

13519 Detroit Avenue

Lakewood, Ohio 44107

www.kb-confections.com

Village Herb Shop

Even though it doesn’t feel like spring, it’s time to garden!

Chagrin Valley ArTs HoP

Friday & Saturday

Chagrin Falls

FREE!

13 participating shops/galleries

www.CVCC.org

http://villageherbshop.com/

Rosa’s Pizza

A little gardening and you’re bound to work up an appetite!

8185 Avery Rd.

Cleveland, OH 44147

www.RosasPizzaPlace.com

Pure Enchantment

It’s not too early to think about pampering mom this Mother’s Day!

Old River Shopping Area

19100 Old Detroit Rd.

Rocky River, Ohio 44116

www.PureEnchantment.com

Proper Pig Smokehouse

I’m in the kitchen with Shane Vidovic, owner of Proper Pig!

17100 Detroit Ave

Lakewood, OH — 44107

440.665.3768

www.properpigsmokehouse.com

Local Abundance Kitchen

This weekend you can craft and dine with two of our favorites!

www.localabundancekitchen.org

Mr. Electric & Mr. Rooter

Sometimes April showers bring wet basements!

https://www.mrrooter.com/

https://mrelectric.com/

American Cancer Society; LIfe Savers Ball

Jack Bradley joined us this morning in the studio!