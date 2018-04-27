Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seize 100 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

MAUMEE, Ohio– The Ohio State Highway Patrol released details on a marijuana bust that happened in Lucas County on April 26.

At around 10 a.m., troopers stopped a 2010 Ford Flex on Interstate 80 near milepost 59 for a speed violation.

The highway patrol said during an interaction with the driver, troopers detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search revealed 100 pounds of marijuana, valued at around $450,000.

The driver, Artin Geshishyan Khoygani, 32, of Montrose, California, was taken to the Lucas County Jail.

He was charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana; both are second-degree felonies.