Montville police looking for driver who may have caused crash that injured two women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTVILLE, Ohio -- Montville police released new information on the crash that happened on Wadsworth Road (State Route 57) Friday morning.

At 5:51 a.m., officers and rescue crews responded to the accident. According to a press release, preliminary information indicates a 23-year-old Rittman woman was traveling north on State Route 57 in a black Kia Forte when a light-colored pickup truck passed her on a hill, over a double line.

As the woman's vehicle was being passed, a southbound tan Chevy Prizm, driven by a 21-year-old woman from Medina, decreased speed and veered slightly off the right side of the road, in what appears to be an attempt to avoid colliding head-on with the truck.

As the Chevy Prizm re-entered the roadway, it collided head-on with the Kia Forte.

Police say both drivers were the only people in their respective vehicles; both women were alert and conscious at the scene. The driver of the Kia Forte was flown to an area trauma center; the driver of the Chevy Prizm was trapped in her car for an hour and was rescued by the Medina Fire Department. She was then flown to an area trauma center.

Police are now working to identify the person who was driving the light-colored pickup truck.

Please call police if you have any information.

**Watch Maia Belay's interview with police in the Facebook Live, below**