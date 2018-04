Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help locating a missing teen.

Daytiwon Carter, 15, was last seen April 5 in Cleveland.

He is 6' 1" and weighs 185 pounds. Daytiwon has a tattoo on his left arm.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please call Cleveland police at 216-623-5262.

