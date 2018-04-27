Kimmel to Mayfield: ‘You only have to beat zero wins to improve the team’

The newest member of the Cleveland Browns and the number one draft pick in the 2018 NFL Draft had some laughs with late night funnyman Jimmy Kimmel.

Baker Mayfield appeared on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday following the first night of the draft.

Is this really happening? I’ll be on @jimmykimmel tonight at 10:35pm CT on ABC #MMO — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) April 27, 2018

Kimmel started the interview by asking him about the recreation of the picture legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre took when he was drafted back in 1991.

“There are those people who are in your corner no matter what, you can’t do any wrong, even when you do wrong. And then there are those people that no matter what you do they’re going to dislike you and that’s not going to change.” – Brett Favre #DraftEve #MMO pic.twitter.com/6bCE9SxqI6 — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) April 26, 2018

“He shot me a text and said ‘Good luck’ and just that he appreciated the pic and thought the attention to detail was great,” Mayfield said.

“To see his name pop up on my phone is something only a kid can dream of,” Mayfield said of receiving a text from Favre.

“Are you excited about moving to Cleveland, speaking of things kids dream of?” Kimmel asked Mayfield.

“I am. I am. I’m excited to get things rolling,” Mayfield said while laughing.

“You know what? People make fun of Cleveland, but it is an underrated city. You’re going to have fun there,” Kimmel said. “They have a symphony. I’m sure you’re into that, right?”

“I’m looking forward to purchasing my tickets to that one, yeah,” Mayfield replied.

“They have a Kardashian living there now too, just like here in L.A.,” Kimmel joked.

“The good news is you only have to beat zero wins to improve the team next year,” Kimmel said as Mayfield put his hand over his face. “Does that take any of the pressure off and will you guarantee at least one victory this season?”

“I’m not guaranteeing anything,” Mayfield replied. “It’s going to be good and I’m excited to get it rolling. You know what I mean?”

Kimmel also asked Mayfield if he would be getting his mother something extra nice for Mother’s Day this year.

“Yeah, I will,” Mayfield said. “We’ll see. We’ll see.”

“Good luck in Cleveland,” Kimmel said as he wrapped up the interview.