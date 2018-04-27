Jurors hear recorded confession from accused serial killer Shawn Grate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLAND, Ohio - Jurors in the trial of Shawn Grate listened to chilling confessions of murder, not from a witness stand, but from recorded interrogations.

The interviews were conducted in September 2016 after a woman told authorities she was held against her will at Grate's Ashland home, where she was tortured and raped for three days.

The victim managed to get to a cell phone and call 911.

During the interrogation, Grate is heard telling Ashland Police Captain David Lay that he, "fooled around a little bit and things got carried away..."

"You told me you abducted her, what does that mean to you?" asked Lay.

"I cared for them," answered Grate.

Investigators, who at the time had not been in Grate's home, also started asking him if he knew anything about Elizabeth Griffin, a missing woman who Grate admitted he knew.

"Kind of makes me wonder if you didn't have something to do with her being missing," said Lay during the interrogation. "It kind of looks funny, looks strange."

Next, jurors heard a second recorded interrogation conducted on the same day by Ashland Police Detective Kim Mager. She pressed harder for information about Griffin, saying she believed Grate knew more than he was telling.

"I think you already know that, I think we both do," Mager said to the accused killer.

"I hope she is in a better place but I don't know for sure," he responded.

As the interview progressed, Grate ultimately confessed that police would find Griffin's body in a bedroom closet.

Listening to his own words in court, Grate clutched his head and appeared to start crying.

On tape he admitted choking Griffin, saying he had no choice.

"You struck her again... Is that how she died or is there another way?" asked Mager.

"That's the way," Grate confessed.

Continuing with her questions, the detective asked Grate if they would find any other bodies in the house.

"Are there any other girls in the house right now?" asked Mager.

"Yeah," Grate answered. "One in the basement."

That victim was Stacey Stanley, whose last name Grate could not remember. He told the detective that Stanley maced him and he snapped, strangling her.

Authorities said he is also responsible for the deaths of two other women whose bodies were not at the house.

Grate faces multiple counts, including murder and kidnapping. If he is convicted, he faces a possible death sentence.

