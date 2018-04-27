× Head-on crash closes part of State Route 57 in Montville

MONTVILLE- The Montville Police Department is investigating a serious head-on crash on State Route 57 in Medina County.

The accident happened early Friday morning on State Route 57 north of Tower Road. State Route 57 will be closed for several hours, between Tower and Pop Roads.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Details regarding injuries to the individuals involved have not been released.

