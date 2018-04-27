Fox 8 Jukebox: Shooter Sharp & The Shootouts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Shooter Sharp & The Shootouts is a country honky tonk band that celebrates country & western music. The band is working on a new album called 'Quick Draw' that will be released later this year. The band is performing at the Kent American Roots Music Festival and you can click here for more information and also see other upcoming shows.

