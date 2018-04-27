Former Cleveland Councilman Joe Cimperman appears in court on 26 charges

CLEVELAND- Former Cleveland Councilman Joe Cimperman is expected to be in court Friday morning after being indicted early this week on ethics violations.

The hearing is expected to begin around 8:30 a.m.

The councilman, who resigned from City Council back in 2016, was indicted on 26 charges of “unlawful interest in a public contract.”

The charges were filed in Cuyahoga County court. The Cuyahoga County prosecutor brought in a special prosecutor to handle the case.

Cimperman sent the following statement to the Fox 8 I-TEAM Wednesday :

I am not contesting these charges as part of an agreement we have reached with the state of Ohio. I accept full responsibility for my actions and I apologize to anyone who may have been impacted by this. I look forward to having this investigation and legal process complete. Given that this is still an open case I cannot say anything more at this time.

Stay with FOX8.com. We will be streaming the hearing on our website.