Cleveland prepares to go blue for police week

CLEVELAND-- The Greater Cleveland Peace Officers Memorial Society is hoping everyone will help support current and former officers during police week, May 12 through the 20.

Stores in the area are stepping up to help you show your support.

Employees at Only In Clev, a custom T-shirt store on Lorain Avenue in Cleveland, are busy making shirts with the saying “Light Northern Blue.” The shirts are selling for $12 each. The shirts can be purchased at the store or online.

“Their goal is to light up the whole city blue,” said Brian Lynch, of Only in Clev.

Thanks to Lowe’s Home Improvement stores, turning the city blue will cost less. The store is offering 10 percent off of blue light bulbs.

“Anything we can do to show our support,” said Lori Thomas, an employee at Lowe’s in Avon.

The mother of fallen Cleveland Police Officer Robert Clark, who was killed in 1998, said she is hoping to see a lot of blue.

“It would mean a lot to me,” said Pat Mclaughlin, Officer Clark’s mother. “It would mean my son and others killed in the line of duty are not forgotten.”