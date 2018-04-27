× Cleveland police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect who shot two men

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for an “armed and dangerous” shooting suspect.

Police say Denzel Pillers is accused of shooting two men after trying to rob them.

According to police, it happened on April 25 as the three men, along with a woman, were all in a vehicle together.

According to a police report, the victims stated they were pulled off the highway on E. 72nd St. when the suspect pulled out a firearm and tried to rob them. When one of the victims refused to give up his money, police say Pillers shot both men.

Both victims jumped out of the vehicle as they feared being shot again. Both men were taken to the hospital.

Pillers, described as 6′ and 235 lbs., was last seen in a beige SUV, possibly a Chevy with an unknown female driving.

Call police if you have any information on his whereabouts.