Cleveland Browns look to add three during 2nd round of NFL Draft

ARLINGTON, Texas– Months of speculation ended Thursday night.

With the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Browns selected Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, confirming this week’s rumors.

Mayfield will throw out the first pitch at tonight’s Cleveland Indians’ game.

“If in fact you go look statistically at all of the different breakdowns or categories of the quarterback position, he is either No. 1 or No. 2 in any of those quarterback positions. You know what else separates him? He is hungry. He wants to be a really good football player, and he is going to be a really good football player,” said John Dorsey, Browns general manager.

Cleveland followed up by taking Ohio State corner Denzel Ward, a graduate of Nordonia High School.

“I like the ability of him being able to play in this defense where we need shut down corners,” Dorsey said.

Both Mayfield and Ward will be introduced to fans Friday afternoon in Berea.

The action continues Friday night. The Browns have three selections in the second round at No. 33, No. 35 and No. 64 overall.

Here are the rest of Cleveland’s draft picks, pending any trades:

Round 4: No. 114

Round 5: No. 150

Round 6: No. 175 and No. 188

Watch live coverage on FOX 8 News, starting at 7 p.m., of the second and third rounds of the 2018 NFL Draft.

