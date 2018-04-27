× Browns take Miami defensive end Chad Thomas

ARLINGTON, Texas– The Cleveland Browns selected defensive end Chad Thomas with the 67th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

He became a starter for the Miami Hurricanes his sophomore year and had a break-out season the following year.

Draft scouts like his ability to change directions, mirroring running backs. He also plays with a lot of intensity and is the right size for the NFL at 6 foot 5 and 281 pounds.

“We think he is a guy that can contribute right away. Realistically, he is going to have to earn every opportunity and earn every snap just like every guy that we bring in, but we think he is a very talented, strong, athletic defensive linemen that can play in multiple spots along our front,” said Andrew Berry, Browns vice president of player personnel.

Thomas is a musician, who produces for rapper Rick Ross. He plays nine instruments, including the guitar, piano, trumpet and drums, and goes by the rap name Major Nine.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Thomas had to convince teams he was committed to playing football because he is already a successful musician.

On Thursday night, the Browns took Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield with the first overall pick, then followed up with Ohio State corner Denzel Ward at No. 4. Both were at the team’s facility in Berea on Friday to speak with the media.

In the second round, Cleveland picked up Austin Corbett, offensive tackle from Nevada, and Nick Chubb, running back from Georgia.

