Browns select offensive lineman Austin Corbett, running back Nick Chubb

ARLINGTON, Texas– The Cleveland Browns selected Austin Corbett, offensive tackle from Nevada, with the first pick in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Corbett has the right size to compete for a guard spot right away at 6 foot 4 and 306 pounds. Scouts praise his football IQ, ability to make adjustments and leadership qualities.

The Browns added Georgia running back Nick Chubb two spots later.

In 2015, he suffered a devastating knee injury and returned the following year, but lacked the same explosiveness.

Last season, Chubb rushed for 1,345 yards for 15 touchdowns. He averaged 6 yards a carry.

Cleveland has three picks in the second round.

In the opening round, the Browns took Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield with the first overall pick, then followed up with Ohio State corner Denzel Ward at No. 4. Both were at the team’s facility in Berea on Friday to speak with the media.

More stories on the 2018 NFL Draft here