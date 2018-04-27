× Austin Corbett already has connection to Browns offensive line

BEREA, Ohio– When second-round draft pick Austin Corbett arrives in Berea, there will already be one familiar face.

Corbett was a redshirt freshman at the University of Nevada when Browns guard Joel Bitonio was a senior.

“As a walk-on, I was just watching him, trying to look at every single thing he did because I knew the type of player he was and the type of person he was. I really tried to characterize myself and really idolize Joel,” Corbett said.

Cleveland took Corbett, listed as a 6-foot-5, 306-pound guard, with the No. 33 overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent his college career at left tackle, but it’s not clear what position he’ll play with the Browns.

Like Corbett, Bitonio was selected in the second round. Last year, the five-year veteran signed a $50 million contract extension.

The two even spoke to each other in the Nevada weight room Friday morning.

“Now, it is going to be crazy to play next to him. He is somebody I have been watching for four years now and everything he has done there in Cleveland. I am just super excited to be able to get next to him and continue to learn from him,” Corbett said.

