3-year-old boy run over, killed by lawn mower

SNOHOMISH, Washington — Experts hope what happened to a little boy in Washington state will serve as a safety reminder for other parents.

According to KCPQ in Seattle, a 3-year-old boy was run over and killed by a lawn mower.

A Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told KCPQ that the boy was riding the lawn mower with his father when he fell off.

“Witnesses reported that the boy fell off and went under the mower,” Shari Ireton, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, said. “The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The sheriff’s office said there was no evidence of anything suspicious or criminal related.

According to medical experts, lawn mowers are the major cause of foot and ankle amputations for children. They say children should not be allowed to ride on a mower, even with an adult.