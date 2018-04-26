‘You tried to kill me’: Officer speaks out at sentencing of man who shot him and his partner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please note: Strong language is used in the video, above.

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio -- One of the police officers who was injured at a Willoughby Hills car dealership when a man opened fire spoke out during the suspect's sentencing Thursday.

"Reason why we're here is because this coward right here didn't want to go to jail for a lousy traffic ticket. He thought that the lives of two officers was worth him not going to jail. Do you have any idea what you did to me, to my partner to my family, to his family, to our co-workers?" Willoughby Hills Police Officer Craig Anderson said.

Officer Anderson said he spent four months out of work due to the injuries suffered in the shooting; his partner, Officer Cory Planisek, spent five months out of work.

Timmothy Schmidt shot the officers at Classic BMW in September. The officers returned fire, hitting Schmidt, who was also injured. The officers returned to work after those months of recovery. Schmidt spent nearly two months in the hospital before being transferred to the Lake County Jail.

During the sentencing hearing on Thursday, Officer Anderson looked at Schmidt and said, "You tried to kill me, you son of a bi***." As he inched a bit closer to Schmidt, the judge asked him to please stay at the lectern. Anderson then apologized.

Schmidt, 31, was sentenced to 44-and-a-half years behind bars.

