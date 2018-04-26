‘You want to be the first pick?’: Watch Baker Mayfield learn he’s coming to Cleveland

CLEVELAND– It was an emotional moment for the newest member of the Cleveland Browns.

The orange and brown selected Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield with the first overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft Thursday night.

Mayfield wasn’t at the draft festivities in Arlington, Texas with his fellow first-round prospects. Instead, he was at home surrounded by family and friends when he got the phone call.

Watch below as the 2017 Heisman winner learns he’s coming to The Land:

On the other end of the line? Browns general manager John Dorsey:

“Hey — let me ask you a question … you want to be the first pick in the draft?” pic.twitter.com/Ll6z5UiVej — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 27, 2018

