Teacher trying to file harassment complaint arrested after revealing sexual relationship with student

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — A 24-year-old teacher has been arrested for having an alleged sexual relationship with one of her students.

According to a release from the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office, Sarah Conway, 24, turned herself in on Thursday. She faces four counts of sexual battery.

According to authorities, Conway, who is a teacher at Willow Creek Positive Education Program in Eaton Township, filed a harassment complaint against an 18-year-old male student on March 21.

During the process of filing the complaint, Conway shared that she’d entered a sexual relationship with the student.

Authorities reviewed text messages and conducted interviews, learning she had a relationship with the student, who was 17 at the time.

During the course of the relationship, there appeared to be a break-up between the two. Text messages were sent between the two showing evidence of a sexual relationship. They were the basis for the harassment complaint.

That’s when charges were filed.

The complaint against the male was investigated, but at this time, no charges are expected.

The investigation is ongoing.