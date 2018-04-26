× Show Info: April 26, 2018

We are heating things up in the kitchen!

1121 w. 10th Street

Cleveland, Ohio 44113

http://www.boldfoodanddrink.com/

The Faithful Little Cupcake

There’s a cupcake shop in orville that not only makes delicious goodies, they’re also giving back and helping local kids!

116 N. Main St.

Orrville, OH 44667

www.thefaithfullittlecupcake.com

Comedian Mike Finoia

He’s a comedy producer for the show “Impractical Jokers” and he’s a stand up comedian himself!

April 25 & 29

Comedian Jay Oakerson

April 26-28

Hilarities

www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Guided walks with The Mushroom Hunter

The spring weather means it’s ramp season!

Ramp Up Peninsula

Saturday April 28th

11a-2p

Peninsula

www.TheMushroomHunter.Com

The Ideal Method

Between work, family and relationships, it can be stressful trying to keep life balanced! Here you can find a place helping people and pets relax!

www.theidealmethod.com

Swirl Wine Bar

You know what else is relaxing? A great meal and a fantastic glass of wine!

http://swirlsolon.com/

First Community Mortgage

If you are thinking about buying a home or remodeling the home you have, you may want to talk to First Community Mortgage!

5755 Granger Road, Suite 800

Independence, OH 44131

www.firstcommunitymortgage.com