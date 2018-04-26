Show Info: April 26, 2018
Bold
We are heating things up in the kitchen!
1121 w. 10th Street
Cleveland, Ohio 44113
http://www.boldfoodanddrink.com/
The Faithful Little Cupcake
There’s a cupcake shop in orville that not only makes delicious goodies, they’re also giving back and helping local kids!
116 N. Main St.
Orrville, OH 44667
www.thefaithfullittlecupcake.com
Comedian Mike Finoia
He’s a comedy producer for the show “Impractical Jokers” and he’s a stand up comedian himself!
April 25 & 29
Comedian Jay Oakerson
April 26-28
Hilarities
www.pickwickandfrolic.com
Guided walks with The Mushroom Hunter
The spring weather means it’s ramp season!
Ramp Up Peninsula
Saturday April 28th
11a-2p
Peninsula
www.TheMushroomHunter.Com
The Ideal Method
Between work, family and relationships, it can be stressful trying to keep life balanced! Here you can find a place helping people and pets relax!
www.theidealmethod.com
Swirl Wine Bar
You know what else is relaxing? A great meal and a fantastic glass of wine!
http://swirlsolon.com/
First Community Mortgage
If you are thinking about buying a home or remodeling the home you have, you may want to talk to First Community Mortgage!
5755 Granger Road, Suite 800
Independence, OH 44131
www.firstcommunitymortgage.com