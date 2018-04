Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- Bay Village police are looking for the robbers who got away with an ATM.

The smash-and-grab robbers hit the Bay Foot Mart at W. Oviatt Rd. and Dover Center Rd. around 2:45 a.m. Thursday.

They smashed in the front of the store and managed to take the ATM.

Police said the robbers got away in a gray SUV.