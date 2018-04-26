Police investigate shooting that killed man, injured woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured.
Police were called to E. 119th St. just south of Kinsman Rd. just after 3 a.m. Thursday.
When they arrived, they found a car with multiple bullet holes and a shattered windshield.
The man behind the wheel of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not known.
EMS treated a woman who was also in the vehicle. She was not shot, but was somehow injured in the incident.
41.466227 -81.599718