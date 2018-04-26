× NFL Draft just hours away: Browns with first, fourth picks overall

ARLINGTON, Texas– All eyes are on the Cleveland Browns as we countdown to the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Browns have the first and fourth overall picks, and have a lot of voids to fill following their winless 2017 season.

Despite adding veteran Tyrod Taylor from the Bills, they are expected to draft a quarterback at No. 1 as they continue their decades-long search for a franchise QB. Most experts have the Browns deciding between USC’s Sam Darnold, Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield or Wyoming’s Josh Allen.

New general manager John Dorsey didn’t give anything away during last week’s pre-draft news conference.

“The only thing I really care about, do the guys win? Does he have accuracy? Does he have a strong arm? Can he throw the ball in the red zone?” Dorsey told reporters.

Names like Saquon Barkley (running back, Penn State), Bradley Chubb (defensive end, North Carolina State) and Minkah Fitzpatrick (defensive back, Alabama) are floating around at the No. 4 spot, with the possibility Cleveland trades down or even picks up another QB.

Our draft special starts at 7 p.m. Live coverage of Round 1 begins on FOX 8 at 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. You can also watch Rounds 2 and 3 on FOX 8 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday.

Here’s a breakdown of the Browns selections:

Round 1: No. 1 and No. 4

Round 2: No 33, No. 35 and No. 64.

Round 4: No. 114

Round 5: No. 150

Round 6: No. 175 and No. 188

