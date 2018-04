CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two men charged in the murder of a Cleveland Heights woman will face a judge Thursday morning.

Miriam Johnson disappeared in February before her body was found stuffed in a garbage can a month later.

Yaphet Bradley, 35, is the father of Johnson’s three children.

He faces 15 charges, including of murder.

Calvin Young, 24, also faces charges. He’s accused of helping Bradley dispose of Johnson’s body.

