× Man who shot Willoughby Hills police officers at car dealership to be sentenced

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio — The man who shot two Willoughby Hills police officers at a car dealership is set to be sentenced Thursday afternoon.

Timmothy Schmidt, 31, pleaded guilty last month to two counts of felonious assault and one count of resisting arrest.

Schmidt shot Willoughby Hills police officers Cory Planisek and Craig Anderson at Classic BMW in September.

The officers returned fire, hitting Schmidt. All three were seriously injured.

The officers returned to work after several months of recovery. Schmidt spent nearly two months in the hospital before being transferred to the Lake County Jail.

Schmidt faces up to 45.5 years in prison.

***continuing coverage here***