A name fit for a king!

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus last night tweeted a name suggestion for the healthy baby boy born to Prince William and the former Kate Middleton Monday. The baby’s name has not yet been revealed.

The tweet was sent after LeBron James made a last-minute three-pointer that gave the Cavs a win over the Pacers Wednesday night, 3-2.

Name suggestion for new royal baby: LeBron @KingJames — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) April 26, 2018

James has carried the Cavs during this round He’s scored 130 points over four games, putting up 46 in the Game 2 win.

