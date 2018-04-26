It’s Draft Day! Browns hold 1st, 4th picks in today’s first round

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Browns are getting ready for their annual Super Bowl party, the NFL Draft. The team holds the first and fourth picks in Thursday’s first round at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Browns are expected to take a quarterback with the first overall pick, but which quarterback remains a mystery.

The team hasn’t found a franchise quarterback in over a two decades.

No matter who Cleveland drafts number one overall, Browns fans are confident General Manager John Dorsey will finally get it right.

“He’s got a good track record and you can’t really go wrong and I actually think the whole group of them are finally getting it right,” said Allan Whitlatch Vice President of the Dallas Area Browns Backers.

This is the first time in the history of the NFL Draft that it will be held at an NFL Stadium.

