High-level Cleveland police boss retiring, is now getting rehired

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The FOX 8 I TEAM has learned Cleveland’s Traffic Commissioner is retiring from the police force and getting rehired to the same position as a civilian, a process critics call “double-dipping”.

Police Chief Calvin Williams confirms the retiring and rehiring is in process for James Muhic.

The Chief says says Muhic has been Traffic Commissioner for 7 years.

Retiring from a public job and getting rehired generally allows a person to collect a pension and a regular salary.

The Chief expects Muhic to get rehired at his previous salary. The Chief spoke out about the concerns over “double-dipping.”

Chief Williams said, "There is no law against it. It's not illegal.

It's not a violation of any retirement rule with the pension board. Or any city rule. So the story about the double-dipping really comes down to people just wanting to make a story. Again, we retain people that we think have the experience necessary to carry out a job. The city's gonna be real busy the next couple years and we need people with the experience like the commissioner to keep our city safe."

The Fraternal Order of Police, the supervisors union, says the Traffic Commissioner and other commanders will earn $115,000 a year under a new contract.

The union does not like situations like this, saying "double-dipping" blocks the advancement of up and coming officers.

This process has become a flashpoint in recent years involving public employees in all walks of government.

Muhic did not return messages left by FOX 8.