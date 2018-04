Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The weekend is nearing!

Clouds will increase Friday ahead of a cold front. A few showers will develop late in the afternoon, mainly after 4 p.m. This front may lag into the AM hours Saturday as a wave of low pressure slows its eastward progress. Chilly air will also return for the weekend with highs only ~50°.

Here is a closer look at temperatures into early Friday morning:

