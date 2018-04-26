Fox Recipe Box: Blueberry Pecan Mason Jar Salad

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Layer up your favorite veggies, fruits and toppings,  give it a shake and enjoy! Earth Fare spokesperson Laurie Aker is a huge fan of mason jar salads. She created a Blueberry Pecan Mason Jar Salad and showed Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer how to put it all together.

Blueberry Pecan Mason Jar Salad
Yields 2 salads

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup snap peas
  • 1/2 cup cucumbers, diced
  • 1/2 cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1/3 cup red onion, diced
  • 1 cup spring greens (or greens of choice)
  • 1 cup Earth Fare Quinoa, cooked
  • 3 tablespoons dried organic blueberries
  • 1/2 cup fresh blueberries
  • 1/3 cup pecans, coarsely chopped
  • 4 tablespoons sunflower seeds
  • 1/3 cup feta cheese, crumbled

For the dressing:

  • 1 cup Earth Fare Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 1/2 cup raspberry vinegar
  • 1/3 cup raspberries
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup walnuts, coarsely chopped
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

  1. Prepare raspberry vinaigrette by placing all dressing ingredients (except walnuts) in a blender and pulsing until blended. Add walnuts and pulse 4 to 5 more times.
  2. Add 3 to 4 tablespoons of vinaigrette to each mason jar, covering the bottom. (You can add more or less dressing, based on your taste.)
  3. Start layering the ingredients into the mason jar, splitting each veggie/ingredient between the two jars. Layering order should be: snap peas, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, quinoa, blueberries, pecans, sunflower seeds, feta, and greens.
  4. Close the mason jar and store up to 4 days in the fridge for a ready made meal anytime!

 