Fox Recipe Box: Blueberry Pecan Mason Jar Salad

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Layer up your favorite veggies, fruits and toppings, give it a shake and enjoy! Earth Fare spokesperson Laurie Aker is a huge fan of mason jar salads. She created a Blueberry Pecan Mason Jar Salad and showed Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer how to put it all together.

Blueberry Pecan Mason Jar Salad

Yields 2 salads

Ingredients

1/2 cup snap peas

1/2 cup cucumbers, diced

1/2 cherry tomatoes, halved

1/3 cup red onion, diced

1 cup spring greens (or greens of choice)

1 cup Earth Fare Quinoa, cooked

3 tablespoons dried organic blueberries

1/2 cup fresh blueberries

1/3 cup pecans, coarsely chopped

4 tablespoons sunflower seeds

1/3 cup feta cheese, crumbled

For the dressing:

1 cup Earth Fare Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1/2 cup raspberry vinegar

1/3 cup raspberries

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1/2 cup walnuts, coarsely chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions