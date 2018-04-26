Fox Recipe Box: Blueberry Pecan Mason Jar Salad

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Layer up your favorite veggies, fruits and toppings, give it a shake and enjoy! Earth Fare spokesperson Laurie Aker is a huge fan of mason jar salads. She created a Blueberry Pecan Mason Jar Salad and showed Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer how to put it all together.
Click here to learn more about Earth Fare and find a store near you.
Blueberry Pecan Mason Jar Salad
Yields 2 salads
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup snap peas
- 1/2 cup cucumbers, diced
- 1/2 cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1/3 cup red onion, diced
- 1 cup spring greens (or greens of choice)
- 1 cup Earth Fare Quinoa, cooked
- 3 tablespoons dried organic blueberries
- 1/2 cup fresh blueberries
- 1/3 cup pecans, coarsely chopped
- 4 tablespoons sunflower seeds
- 1/3 cup feta cheese, crumbled
For the dressing:
- 1 cup Earth Fare Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 1/2 cup raspberry vinegar
- 1/3 cup raspberries
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 1/2 cup walnuts, coarsely chopped
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
- Prepare raspberry vinaigrette by placing all dressing ingredients (except walnuts) in a blender and pulsing until blended. Add walnuts and pulse 4 to 5 more times.
- Add 3 to 4 tablespoons of vinaigrette to each mason jar, covering the bottom. (You can add more or less dressing, based on your taste.)
- Start layering the ingredients into the mason jar, splitting each veggie/ingredient between the two jars. Layering order should be: snap peas, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, quinoa, blueberries, pecans, sunflower seeds, feta, and greens.
- Close the mason jar and store up to 4 days in the fridge for a ready made meal anytime!