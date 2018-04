Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- It's a Browns fans' best night of the year!

The 2018 NFL Draft starts at 8 p.m. Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This year, Cleveland has the first and fourth overall selections.

The Browns have a sordid history with first-round draft picks. But as comedian Mike Polk reminds us, after an 0-16 season, things can only go up from here.

