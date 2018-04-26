Cleveland police officer learns punishment after allegedly sending racist texts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The Fox 8 I-Team has learned one of the officers accused of sending text messages with racial slurs will have to attend diversity training.

According to city records obtained by the Fox 8 I-Team, Detective John Kraynik received a non-disciplinary letter of re-instruction letter dated April 24 .

The letter signed by Police Chief Calvin Williams states that while Kraynik was found to send the texts he sent them on his personal phone while off duty.

Internal Affairs officials found the text messages while they were investigating another case.

According to a pre-disciplinary letter issued to the officer, Kraynik is alleged to have sent text messages that “used disparaging and racial remarks when referencing African-American football players.”

Jeff Follmer, the president of the police union, says he doesn’t believe Kraynik and another Officer Aaron Petitt should face discipline because the texts were sent on their personal phones, and while they were off duty. Follmer says the officers’ statements are protected by the First Amendment.

The union has filed a lawsuit in federal court to prevent the city from disciplining the two officers. That lawsuit is still pending.

Petitt is facing internal charges for allegedly using “disparaging remarks when referencing an Arabic male during a potential police action.”

A ruling on his administrative charge has not yet been made.