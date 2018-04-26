Cleveland officer suspended 23 days for what he didn’t reveal

CLEVELAND — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a Cleveland police officer has been suspended three weeks for lying about a use of force incident and trying to cover it up.

Cleveland Officer Carl Dooley faced a series of internal charges, as well as criminal charges stemming from a side job he worked without prior approval from the department.

The FOX 8 I-Team obtained the discipline letter sent to Dooley stating he faced several administrative charges for working a secondary job for several months without getting approval, failing to report a use of force incident that took place on July 23, 2017 when he attempted to break up a fight while working that job, being untruthful regarding his involvement in the use of force, and attempting to prevent video from the fight being turned over to the Second District Detective Bureau.

Dooley was also charged criminally in Cleveland Municipal Court, but his attorney, Henry Hilow, tells the I-Team that the misdemeanor charges of dereliction of duty, falsification, and obstruction of official business were dismissed earlier this month after Dooley took part in the selective intervention program which is offered to first time offenders.

Hilow said Dooley has been a good officer for 19 years.

“He is a good public servant,” Hilow said.

Jeff Follmer, police union president, declined to discuss the case.