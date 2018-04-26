Cleveland Browns select Baker Mayfield with first overall pick

ARLINGTON, Texas– The Cleveland Browns selected Baker Mayfield, quarterback out of Oklahoma, with the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Browns still have the No. 4 draft pick, which they received in a 2017 trade with the Houston Texans.

Mayfield was a walk-on at Texas Tech in 2013 before transferring to Oklahoma and sitting out a season. He got back a year of NCAA eligibility in what’s now known as the “Baker Mayfield rule.” In 2015, he became the starter and finished fourth in Heisman voting.

The 2017 Heisman Trophy winner is extremely accurate. His completion rate topped 70 over the last two season. Last year, he threw for more than 4,600 yards and 43 touchdowns, leading the Sooners to the Big 12 Championship and the College Football Playoff.

While he’s won a lengthy list of awards, Mayfield is on the smaller side for first-round QBs at 6 foot 1 and 215 pounds.

There’s also concerns about his maturity. In February 2017, he was arrested on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in Arkansas. He pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay fines.

Mayfield is expected to learn behind veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who became the immediate solution to Cleveland’s long-term QB problem.

Shortly after the pick, Mayfield posted a photo of himself on Instagram in a Dawg Pound hat. “CLEVELAND!! Let’s do this!! Excited to be apart of the @clevelandbrowns! @neweracap”

The Browns have selected 10 quarterbacks since returning to the league in 1999, including DeShone Kizer in 2017, Kessler in 2016, Johnny Manziel in 2014 and Brandon Weeden in 2012.

